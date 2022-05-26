Calderdale cyclists join epic ride in memory of murdered MP

The riders from Halifax, Sowerby Bridge and Ripponden, will be among more than 70 cycling 280 miles from Yorkshire to London in July to remember the former Batley and Spen MP who was murdered six years ago.

It will be the biggest turnout yet for the annual Jo Cox Way ride - now in its seventh year - which aims to keep Jo's legacy alive by flying the flag for community spirit and supporting causes that were important to her.

The mixed ability cyclists will set off on Wednesday, July 27 from the Princess Mary Stadium in Cleckheaton, in Jo's constituency, and ride to Buxton in Derbyshire.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The riders will set off from Yorkshire and cycle to London

The riders will arrive in London on Sunday, July 31, with further overnight stops in Market Bosworth in Leicestershire, Milton Keynes and Uxbridge.

Jo's sister Kim Leadbeater, who was elected to represent her sister’s old constituency last year and has taken part in every ride since 2016, said: “The Jo Cox Way ride is a great chance for people of all ages, backgrounds and abilities to connect and engage with one another.

"The last two years have been tough for us all, with so many people affected by Covid, lockdowns and the increasing cost of living.

"Despite all this, it’s brilliant to see people’s commitment to making a difference has grown stronger, with cyclists joining together for a seventh time to celebrate the fact that we have ‘far more in common than that which divides us’ – words from Jo’s maiden speech in Parliament.”

The Jo Cox Way was started in 2016 by North Yorkshire businessman and keen cyclist Sarfraz Mian. “It’s fantastic that in our seventh year we have more riders than ever," he said.

"Some are taking part for the first time, some are experienced cyclists who’ll help them along, but I’m sure they’ll all form lasting friendships with people of different ages, from different communities, through an amazing shared experience.

"Times are tough, but we want to do our bit to bring business to local hotels, cafés and pubs as we cycle from the place Jo loved most to where she worked, in London.

"I never met Jo, but her determination to create a fairer, kinder world for all really touched me in 2016 and is more relevant than ever now.”