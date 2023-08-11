News you can trust since 1853
Calderdale dad and daughter's epic hike for dementia charity

A father and daughter from Sowerby Bridge have raised more than £800 for an amazing cause.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 11th Aug 2023, 15:27 BST- 1 min read

Wanye Taylor and his 14-year-old daughter Ella climbed the National Three Peaks over five days in aid of Memory Lane Cafe – the dementia-friendly service in Sowerby Bridge.

Ella is a volunteer for the cafe and wanted to raise some funds the cause.

They hiked up Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowden, camping in between the climbs.

Wayne and Ella Taylor, from Sowerby BridgeWayne and Ella Taylor, from Sowerby Bridge
"The climbs were as hard as expected and a whole lot more,”said Wayne.

"Obviously the British summer was the typical wet and windy to boot but Ella just kept reminding herself about the cafe and all the folks who'd donated and kept on pushing through.

"I'm obviously proud of her for creating and completing her challenge but to see first hand just how hard she pushed herself to help a cause she cares about so much is far more pride than I could ever put into words.”

To donate, visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/ella-taylor-1683048667114

