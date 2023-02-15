The McCallum family from Sowerby Bridge and the Smyth family from Hipperholme are aiming to make people more aware of the symptoms and effects of the disease as part of the programme of events on February 15.

In September 2020, when Aaron McCallum was eight-and-a-half years old, he had an appendectomy at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary. He became extremely poorly after the operation, so was admitted to Leeds Children’s Hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After Aaron had undergone blood tests and scans, his family was told that he had non-Hodgkin lymphoma stage four. It had spread to his bowel, liver, kidney and bone marrow.

Aaron McCallum and his family

His mum, Amy, said: “We, as a family, were in complete shock – never in all this world did we expect such a devastating diagnosis.

"We had been affected by losing loved ones such as grandparents to the disease, but never a young, and seemingly very healthy, child of our own.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following a major operation on his bowel, Aaron began a six-month programme of intensive chemotherapy treatment. He also needed blood transfusions and platelet transplants, so spent most of this time staying at the hospital – mainly in isolation because of constant infections.

Amy said: “I was constantly by his side, staying at the hospital with him. This caused upheaval for our family, as Richard had to work, which takes him away from home from Monday to Friday.

Aaron McCallum during his treatment in hospital

"Our daughters Georgia (then five) and Nievie (then two) consequently had to live with their grandparents during the week, before Richard returned for the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Because Aaron was in hospital during the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown, he wasn’t allowed any visitors. However, Richard would take the girls to the hospital every Saturday and sit outside. I would go outside to see them, while Aaron waved to them from the ward window.

“The incredible treatment and care provided by the trust at Leeds Children’s Hospital is undoubtedly the best in the world, and it was enhanced by the amazing charities that run alongside it.

"This is where we were first introduced to Candlelighters. The Candlelighters team were constantly on hand for anything that was needed, offering support to the whole family.

Anais Smyth during her treatment in hospital

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Aaron and I, and the whole family, would not have survived physically or psychologically without Candlelighters. The love and care delivered by each and every one of their employees and volunteers is simply beautiful.”

Aaron was given the all-clear on March 31, 2021.

Amy said: “It was the biggest relief ever. He continues to be monitored monthly at the hospital, where the incredible team keep a close eye on him to ensure there is no recurrence.

"Aaron continues to build up his strength and is gradually gaining weight. He has his mop of hair back too. He is back to being ‘best big brother’ and the kindest of boys.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anais Smyth with her family

To thank Candlelighters for their support, several members of Aaron’s family took on fundraising challenges in aid of the charity. Aaron's grandma, Julie, helped raise nearly £3,000 for Candlelighters through a Facebook page and his friend Charlie raised £432 by cycling to Stoodley Pike. Brothers Zachery and Henry braved the shave, raising £514.

Becky Smyth, of Hipperholme, shared the story of how her daughter Anais was diagnosed in 2017 with Wilms tumour, a rare cancer of the kidney, when she was just five years old.

As it had spread to other parts of her body, Anais needed to undergo intensive treatment including chemotherapy, two major surgeries and three weeks of intensive radiotherapy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Becky said: “Candlelighters helped us through the journey of childhood cancer with support on the ward at Leeds Children’s Hospital and at their family support centre, The Square, with services ranging from talking therapies, to mums and dads groups and massage therapy.

“Candlelighters also provided us with much-needed holiday breaks, and with financial support. Candlelighters really made you feel you were not alone.”

Anais rang the bell in 2018 and is now a happy, healthy 11-year-old who is looking forward to being in her second dance show and starting high school.

Becky added: “The medical care Anais received at Leeds Children’s Hospital was world class and we will be eternally grateful to the amazing NHS team who saved Anais’ life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But it is more than medical support you need in such a difficult time, and this is where Candlelighters make a difference. They were our shoulder to cry on during Anais’ treatment.

"Having a child being treated for cancer is all-consuming - it impacts families emotionally and financially, and it changes your life forever. Even after they finish treatment the long-term effects will continue to impact the child for the rest of their lives.

“Candlelighters continue to support us, and many other families like us - any support you can give will make a huge difference.”

Emily Wragg, Candlelighters CEO, said: “Our hearts go out to anyone affected by childhood cancer. Its effects can devastate families and communities and it is important to recognise this on International Childhood Cancer Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We can also be proud that as communities across Yorkshire, we can and have provided so much care and support to these children, teenagers and their families. Your donations and fundraising have meant that families have not had to face these incredibly difficult times alone.

"Despite the current cost of living crisis, people across Yorkshire have continued to give and we are truly thankful for this. Any act of kindness, no matter how small or large, really does make a big difference to a child and their family.”