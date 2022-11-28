Five staff members from YES Energy Solutions, Holywell Green, visited ROKT Climbing Gym where they pushed themselves to climb impressive heights and raised £1,000 for the Yorkshire Children’s Trust charity.

Shannon Brophy, who works for YES and completed the challenge, said: “When you’re near the top, you can’t see properly and depend on the team below, so it was challenging but worth it for such an important cause.”

Co-founder of YCT, Simon Widdop, was very appreciative of the YES staff rock-climbing efforts.

He said: “We do not receive any lottery, NHS or government funding so rely heavily on the kindness of local people and local businesses.

“The team at YES Energy Solutions have decided to have YCT as their nominated charity of the year and are hosting several fundraising events which have included a bake sale and the

ROKT event.

“We would like to pass our thanks on to the entire team at YES and 100 per cent of all the funds that they raise will be used to support local children through our four themes of support

ROKT Climbing Gym on Mill Royd Street, Brighouse

that include counselling and respite breaks in our holiday homes in Skegness.”

YES Energy Solutions based at Brookwoods Industrial Estate is a team of energy efficiency experts focused on alleviating fuel poverty and reducing carbon emissions.

Charity is a pivotal part of the company’s culture, having previously supported causes such as Bradford Mind and Alpha House Calderdale.