Calderdale food banks: New home for Calderdale community kitchen helping feed those in need
Food for Families has been operating since January 2023, providing nutritious hot meals for families in receipt of free school meals in Greetland and Stainland.
Each family also receives a bag of groceries and, during the school summer holidays the group supplies a hamper of groceries and also games, toys and books for children.
The hampers are repeated at Christmas, with each family receiving enough food to make a full Christmas dinner along with tins of sweets and chocolates.
For the past year, Food for Families has been operating from the kitchen at St Thomas’ Church in Greetland but, after forging links with Project Colt in Elland, it has opened a brand new kitchen and stores at Project Colt at Bridgefield Mills.
The move means Food for Families will be able to extend its help to other vulnerable groups in the area.