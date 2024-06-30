Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A community kitchen which cooks up a storm to help some of Calderdale’s most vulnerable is celebrating a new home in Elland.

Food for Families has been operating since January 2023, providing nutritious hot meals for families in receipt of free school meals in Greetland and Stainland.

Each family also receives a bag of groceries and, during the school summer holidays the group supplies a hamper of groceries and also games, toys and books for children.

The hampers are repeated at Christmas, with each family receiving enough food to make a full Christmas dinner along with tins of sweets and chocolates.

For the past year, Food for Families has been operating from the kitchen at St Thomas’ Church in Greetland but, after forging links with Project Colt in Elland, it has opened a brand new kitchen and stores at Project Colt at Bridgefield Mills.