Calderdale From Above: 15 fantastic aerial photos of Halifax town centre

Thanks to photographer Mark Sykes, we’re exploring the beauty of our borough from the skies with some fantastic photos of Calderdale from the air.
In this gallery, we look at the streets, shops and buildings of Halifax town centre and you’ve probably never seen them before.
1. Calderdale From Above
Halifax town centre Photo: Mark Sykes Photography
2. Calderdale From Above
Halifax town centre Photo: Mark Sykes Photography
3. Calderdale From Above
Halifax town centre Photo: Mark Sykes Photography
4. Calderdale From Above
Halifax town centre Photo: Mark Sykes Photography
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.