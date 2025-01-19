Halifax Town HallHalifax Town Hall
Calderdale From Above: Exploring the beauty of our borough from the air

By Tom Scargill
Published 19th Jan 2025, 19:00 BST
Updated 19th Jan 2025, 22:25 BST
In the first of a new series of articles, we take a look at the beauty of our borough by air.

Thanks to photographer Mark Sykes, we’ll be exploring the incredible sights and landscapes Calderdale has to offer from the skies.

The first landmark we will take a look at is Halifax Town Hall, which was designed by Charles Barry, who also designed the Houses of Parliament, and is a Grade ll listed building.

Halifax Town Hall was opened by the Prince of Wales on August 4, 1863; the first visit to Halifax by a member of the Royal Family. The building was opened to the public on August 11 and the first Council meeting was held in the new Town Hall on September 18, 1863.

Halifax Town Hall

1. Calderdale From Above

Halifax Town Hall Photo: Mark Sykes Photography

Halifax Town Hall

2. Calderdale From Above

Halifax Town Hall Photo: Mark Sykes Photography

Halifax Town Hall

3. Calderdale From Above

Halifax Town Hall Photo: Mark Sykes Photography

Halifax Town Hall

4. Calderdale From Above

Halifax Town Hall Photo: Mark Sykes Photography

