Calderdale From Above: Exploring the beauty of our borough from the air

Thanks to photographer Mark Sykes, we’ll be exploring the incredible sights and landscapes Calderdale has to offer from the skies.

The first landmark we will take a look at is Halifax Town Hall, which was designed by Charles Barry, who also designed the Houses of Parliament, and is a Grade ll listed building.

Halifax Town Hall was opened by the Prince of Wales on August 4, 1863; the first visit to Halifax by a member of the Royal Family. The building was opened to the public on August 11 and the first Council meeting was held in the new Town Hall on September 18, 1863.

