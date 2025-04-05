Hebden BridgeHebden Bridge
Hebden Bridge

Calderdale From Above: Look at these 11 fantastic aerial photos of Hebden Bridge

By Tom Scargill
Published 5th Apr 2025, 19:00 BST
In the latest part of our Calderdale From Above series, we take a look at the beautiful town of Hebden Bridge.

Thanks to aerial photographer Mark Sykes, we have been treated to some stunning shots of Calderdale from the air, showing off our beautiful borough as you’ve probably never seen it before.

And Hebden Bridge is the latest area of Calderdale that we are featuring in the series.

Hebden Bridge

1. Calderdale From Above

Hebden Bridge Photo: Mark Sykes Photography

Photo Sales
Hebden Bridge

2. Calderdale From Above

Hebden Bridge Photo: Mark Sykes Photography

Photo Sales
Hebden Bridge

3. Calderdale From Above

Hebden Bridge Photo: Mark Sykes Photography

Photo Sales
Hebden Bridge

4. Calderdale From Above

Hebden Bridge Photo: Mark Sykes Photography

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Hebden BridgeCalderdale
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice