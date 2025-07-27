Todmorden Town Hallplaceholder image
Todmorden Town Hall

Calderdale From Above: Some fantastic aerial photos of Todmorden

By Tom Scargill
Published 27th Jul 2025, 19:00 BST
In the latest part of our Calderdale From Above series, we take a look at Todmorden from the skies.

Thanks to Mark Sykes Photography, we’ve enjoyed some stunning aerial shots of various parts of our beautiful borough.

And here, you can see the town of Todmorden from above, as well as inside the splendid Todmorden Unitarian Church.

Todmorden Unitarian Church

1. Calderdale From Above

Todmorden Unitarian Church Photo: Mark Sykes Photography

Todmorden Library and Todmorden town centre

2. Calderdale From Above

Todmorden Library and Todmorden town centre Photo: Mark Sykes Photography

Todmorden Town Hall

3. Calderdale From Above

Todmorden Town Hall Photo: Mark Sykes Photography

Todmorden Town Hall

4. Calderdale From Above

Todmorden Town Hall Photo: Mark Sykes Photography

