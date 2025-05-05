Halifax at nightHalifax at night
Halifax at night

Calderdale From Above: Spectacular aerial photos of Halifax at night

By Tom Scargill
Published 5th May 2025, 19:00 BST
In the latest part of our Calderdale From Above series, we take a look at some aerial shots of Halifax by night.

Thanks to Mark Sykes Aerial Photography, you can see our borough like you’ve probably never seen it before with these spectacular photos of Halifax at night-time.

Halifax at night

1. Calderdale From Above

Halifax at night Photo: Mark Sykes Aerial Photography

Halifax at night

2. Calderdale From Above

Halifax at night Photo: Mark Sykes Aerial Photography

Halifax at night

3. Calderdale From Above

Halifax at night Photo: Mark Sykes Aerial Photography

Halifax at night

4. Calderdale From Above

Halifax at night Photo: Mark Sykes Aerial Photography

