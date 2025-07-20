Halifax Building Societyplaceholder image
Calderdale From Above: Stunning aerial photos of some of Halifax's landmark buildings

By Tom Scargill
Published 20th Jul 2025, 06:00 BST
In the latest part of our Calderdale From Above series, we take to the skies above some of Halifax’s landmark buildings.

Thanks to aerial photographer Mark Sykes, we have been able to parts of Calderdale like we’ve never seen them before.

And in the latest installment, we take a look at some of Halifax’s most well-known buildings from the air.

Victoria Theatre

Victoria Theatre Photo: Mark Sykes Photography

Halifax Minster

Halifax Minster Photo: Mark Sykes Photography

Old TSB Bank building and Midland Bank

Old TSB Bank building and Midland Bank Photo: Mark Sykes Photography

Old Halifax Building Society and Lloyds Bank

Old Halifax Building Society and Lloyds Bank Photo: Mark Sykes Photography

