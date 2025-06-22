Savile Parkplaceholder image
Savile Park

Calderdale From Above: Stunning aerial views over Halifax and Elland

By Tom Scargill
Published 22nd Jun 2025, 06:00 BST
Continuing our Calderdale From Above series, we take a look at some stunning aerial views of Halifax and Elland.

Thanks to aerial photographer Mark Sykes, we’ve been able to see Calderdale like you’ve probably never seen it before, with some spectacular photos showing off the borough from the air.

In this part of the series, we can see parts of Halifax and Elland from the skies.

All Saints Church, Elland

1. Calderdale From Above

All Saints Church, Elland Photo: Mark Sykes Photography

Photo Sales
All Saints Church, Elland

2. Calderdale From Above

All Saints Church, Elland Photo: Mark Sykes Photography

Photo Sales
All Saints Church, Elland

3. Calderdale From Above

All Saints Church, Elland Photo: Mark Sykes Photography

Photo Sales
All Saints Church, Elland

4. Calderdale From Above

All Saints Church, Elland Photo: Mark Sykes Photography

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:CalderdaleHalifax
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice