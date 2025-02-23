Calderdale From Above: Take a look at these 16 fantastic aerial photos of Wainhouse Tower

Thanks to photographer Mark Sykes, we can see some fantastic photos of the historical landmark as you’ve probably never seen them before.

Grade II listed, the ornate structure is 77 metres, or 253 feet, high and was originally commissioned as a chimney for the local dye works by John Edward Wainhouse in the late 19th century.

It was never actually used as a working chimney and as such, it is regarded by many as one of Britain’s finest follies.

It has 369 steps up to the top and offers some stunning view from its viewing gallery.

