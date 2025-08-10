Calderdale From Above: Taking a look inside Halifax Town Hall

Thanks to aerial photographer Mark Sykes, we have seen several parts of Calderdale like we’ve never seen them before, with some stunning photos from the sky looking down on our beautiful borough.

This week is a bit different though, as we go inside Halifax Town Hall for a look around.

The Town Hall was opened by the Prince of Wales on the 4th of August 1863; the first visit to Halifax by a member of the Royal Family. The building was opened to the public on 11th August and the first Council meeting was held in the new Town Hall on 18th September 1863.

Calderdale From Above Inside Halifax Town Hall

