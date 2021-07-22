Calderdale fundraiser takes on summer sing-along for charity

“Pat Dale is an amazing woman with great energy and passion for her cause” said the Mayor.

“I am so happy to support her and I am sure she will achieve her aim of raising even more money for Healthy Minds than she did with her successful Christmas sing-along last year”

Pat Dale and Coun Pat Taylor, Town Mayor

“I love singing and I love the idea of raising some funds for Healthy Minds. A fantastic local charity that is out there every day of the week supporting all of us in Calderdale ” said Pat.

“A little can go a long way, and a small donation from everyone will truly make a difference”

Healthy Minds, which has a branch in Todmorden, is a Calderdale-wide service offering emotional health and well-being support to anyone whether or not they have a mental health diagnosis or have been involved with other mental health services.

They offer a range of services including drop-in sessions and peer support groups. Demand for the service is high and Pat’s fundraiser will help the Charity to continue offering their vital community service.

Resident takes on summer sing-along for charity

Dressed in a series of striking costumes Pat Dale will be at Todmorden Train Station belting out classic tunes all week to entertain commuters and customers of the Hunky-Dory Coffee Company which is hosting Pat’s sing-along.

You can hear Pat sing from 7.30am - 11am then 1pm - 2pm on weekdays until July 23 and on July 25 at 3pm she will perform a grand finale, singing “Fly Me to the Moon” on the giant swing at the Robinwood Activity Centre, Dobroyd Castle.

“That has to be worth a couple of pounds” said Pat “There is no better way to spend your Sunday afternoon. Come and listen, or even better, come and sing along”