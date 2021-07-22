Calderdale fundraiser takes on summer sing-along for charity
Mayor of Todmorden, Councillor Pat Taylor, joined fundraiser Pat Dale on the first day of her week-long Summer Sing-along to raise funds for mental health charity Healthy Minds.
“Pat Dale is an amazing woman with great energy and passion for her cause” said the Mayor.
“I am so happy to support her and I am sure she will achieve her aim of raising even more money for Healthy Minds than she did with her successful Christmas sing-along last year”
“I love singing and I love the idea of raising some funds for Healthy Minds. A fantastic local charity that is out there every day of the week supporting all of us in Calderdale ” said Pat.
“A little can go a long way, and a small donation from everyone will truly make a difference”
Healthy Minds, which has a branch in Todmorden, is a Calderdale-wide service offering emotional health and well-being support to anyone whether or not they have a mental health diagnosis or have been involved with other mental health services.
They offer a range of services including drop-in sessions and peer support groups. Demand for the service is high and Pat’s fundraiser will help the Charity to continue offering their vital community service.
Dressed in a series of striking costumes Pat Dale will be at Todmorden Train Station belting out classic tunes all week to entertain commuters and customers of the Hunky-Dory Coffee Company which is hosting Pat’s sing-along.
You can hear Pat sing from 7.30am - 11am then 1pm - 2pm on weekdays until July 23 and on July 25 at 3pm she will perform a grand finale, singing “Fly Me to the Moon” on the giant swing at the Robinwood Activity Centre, Dobroyd Castle.
“That has to be worth a couple of pounds” said Pat “There is no better way to spend your Sunday afternoon. Come and listen, or even better, come and sing along”
The donations are already rolling in and more can be made through Pat’s Just Giving page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/summer-sing-along