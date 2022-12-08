Calderdale fundraisers: Cindy’s Stompers raise £518 for My Mito Mission
Cindy’s dancing Stompers continued their passion for entertaining people whilst raising money for charity by holding a Christmas Dance Party in Bankfield Social Club in Elland in aid of My Mito Mission.
My Mito Mission is a little known but vital charity raising money for people with Mitochondrial Disease - a genetic condition affecting the body’s energy production.
The dancers demonstrated a huge variety of old and new popular dances including Jerusalema and Lord of the Dance but they also showed their ability to be flexible and to diversify by inviting the audience to dance the party favourites of the Macarena, the Birdie Dance, Superman, the Hokey Cokey, YMCA , and Time Warp. Interspersed by party games the dancing continued from 1pm until 5 pm raising a total of £518.
If anyone would like Cindy’s Stompers to be involved with raising money for your charity or would like to join the dancing group please contact Cindy at [email protected] or telephone Cindy on 07951 339300.