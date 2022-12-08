Calderdale fundraisers: Cindy’s Stompers raise £518 for My Mito Mission

The dancers demonstrated a huge variety of old and new popular dances including Jerusalema and Lord of the Dance but they also showed their ability to be flexible and to diversify by inviting the audience to dance the party favourites of the Macarena, the Birdie Dance, Superman, the Hokey Cokey, YMCA , and Time Warp. Interspersed by party games the dancing continued from 1pm until 5 pm raising a total of £518.