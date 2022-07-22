Calderdale gets three new toilets for people with severe disabilities - including first for Sowerby Bridge

The Changing Places toilets include specialist equipment such as hoists, curtains, adult-sized changing benches, and space for carers.

These kinds of facilities are already in place in Halifax town centre and Brighouse. Now three more will be created at Ogden Water, Sowerby Bridge Fire and Water and Todmorden College.

Funding has come from the Changing Places programme - a partnership between the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities and Muscular Dystrophy UK.

One of the new facilities will be at Ogden Water

The Ogden Water facility will also include a new disabled toilet and will form part of the existing toilet block.

In Sowerby Bridge, the Changing Places toilet will be the first in the town and included as part of works on the Fire and Water building – the former fire station, swimming pool and council offices.

Todmorden Learning Centre and Community Hub is installing a Changing Places facility at Todmorden College by extending the existing disabled toilet. The centre also has an "open toilet" policy, meaning the toilets can be used by anyone visiting the town.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Towns, Engagement and Public Health, Sarah Courtney, said: “For many people living with disabilities, planning a day out can be difficult and a lack of adequate toilet facilities can restrict everyday activities such as shopping, meeting friends or enjoying the countryside.

“I’m delighted that the council and local community groups have been successful in the bids for Government funding as part of the Changing Places programme.

"This will allow three additional new facilities to be installed in locations across the borough.