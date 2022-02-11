Calderdale homeless charity gets funding boost

Happy Days UK has been given £168,000 in funding from The National Lottery Community Fund.

The charity provides activities for the homeless and vulnerable people they work with, aimed at helping them gain confidence and skills, sustain tenancies, and find employment.

The cash will help it meet the cost of and rent for their community hub, which runs group sessions, counselling groups and skills-based learning

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some of the Happy Days team celebrating the funding award.

Ellen Boothe, Head of Operations at Happy Days, said: “Thanks to National Lottery players, this grant means that we can help even more residents who have been street homeless, in addiction, or newly released from prison, helping them create new pathways to a meaningful life.