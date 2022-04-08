Calderdale hospital security officers and cleaners protesting over pay
Switchboard staff, cleaners and security officers who work at Calderdale Royal Hospital are protesting tomorrow over pay.
Outsourced NHS workers employed by ISS at the hospital are demanding better pay, terms and conditions.
They include security officers who have been subjected to scratching, spitting and biting, domestics responsible for cleaning Covid-19 wards, switchboard staff taking a over 3,000 calls per day and porters who move patients around the hospital.
The GMB union says workers in identical roles at other hospitals, such as in Bradford and Leeds, are paid at higher rates but the ISS workers at Calderdale are on minimum wage.
The protest is being held on the pavement outside the main entrance to Calderdale Royal Hospital tomorrow (Saturday, April 9) between 2.30pm and 3.30pm.