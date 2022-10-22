The Calderdale-based housing association, which manages over 36,000 homes across the north of England, has reassured its residents they want them to “feel safe and comfortable” in their own homes following online reports of late-night nuisance calls at one of its local properties.

The advice has been issued following posts on social media from a Boothtown resident who has alleged he has experienced shouts of ‘porridge’ through his letterbox at unsociable hours since last month.

Martin Jackson, Neighbourhood Safety and Enforcement Manager at Together Housing, said: “Together Housing wants all residents to feel safe and comfortable in their home and we take any form of harassment very seriously.

Ronnie Barker, Richard Beckinsale and Fulton MacKay as they appeared in the popular BBC television series 'Porridge'. Photo by Colin Davey/Getty Images

“If a resident reports harassment, our Neighbourhood Safety Team are able to advise on methods of gathering evidence and, if the perpetrator is also one of our residents, we can sometimes help resolve the issue too.

“Harassment is also a criminal matter that can have a huge impact on individuals and their families. We would always advise anyone who is experiencing this to also report it to the police.”

The resident’s ‘porridge shout’ claims have received national attention with his story being featured on GB News and BBC Radio 2. However, the mystery tormentor has still not been caught.

Mr Jackson added: “Together Housing are aware of reports circulating about a resident who has experienced people shouting bizarre comments through his letterbox.

Together Housing’s Neighbourhood safety and response staff.

“While this may seem to some to be a funny incident, issues like this can cause residents to feel vulnerable, threatened and upset. Long term, this can seriously affect their physical and mental health.

“Together Housing has a whole team of specialists, from neighbourhood safety and housing staff right through to a welfare and tenancy support team who can offer support, advice and appropriate action.

“We’d urge the resident in question to contact us as soon as possible so we can support them to deal with the effects of this harassment and investigate their complaint,” he added.

Together Housing confirmed the vast majority of anti-social behaviour cases received over the last 12 months, 17% of which related to harassment, were successfully resolved.

Together Housing’s Neighbourhood safety and response staff in Halifax town centre..