'Calderdale is a genuinely wonderful place': Borough's new mayor will put party politics aside for a year to represent the area
Councillors unanimously elected councillor Steven Leigh to the role at Calderdale Council’s annual meeting, where he took over from retiring mayor Coun Ann Kingstone.
Coun Leigh has led the Conservative group on Calderdale Council for five years but will put party politics aside as he prepares to represent the borough with his wife Linda as his mayoress.
Growing up in a corporation flat above his parents’ greengrocery, one of five siblings, in Wythenshawe, south Manchester, a very successful business career saw he and his wife move to Calderdale and fall in love with the borough.
“I reflect how lucky we were to come and live here in this caring, compassionate, beautiful place – to live, work and raise a family.
“Calderdale is a genuinely wonderful place,” he said.
His business experience led him to become head of policy for the chamber of commerce, of which he later became a director, and he was awarded the MBE for services to small businesses.
Coun Leigh has chosen Yorkshire Air Ambulance and Calderdale’s Overgate Hospice as his mayoral charities.
Coun Leigh thanked the Ryburn ward voters who had given him the opportunity to serve and said retiring Mmyor Coun Kingstone (Lab, Skircoat) had set a high bar to follow.
“Our objective is to serve Calderdale and all its residents to the best of our ability,” he said.
Nominating Coun Leigh for the role, his deputy group leader Coun Howard Blagbrough (Con, Brighouse) urged Coun and Mrs Leigh to enjoy every moment.
Coun Leigh nominated Coun Geraldine Carter as his deputy mayor, with her husband Brian as her consort.