Calderdale library up for auction for £120,000

Bidding on the former Hipperholme Library building and offices, Leeds Road, Hipperholme, begins at 10am on Tuesday, July 19, under the auspices of auctioneers Pugh, and the auction will end at 1.06pm on the following day.

Disposal of the building by Calderdale Council faced opposition including an online petition and a campaign by ward councillors.

It was one of a number deemed surplus to requirements by the council, which is looking to save - and make - money to pay towards other services while it is having to make year-on-year budget savings.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hipperholeme Library

Closures of a number of buildings, including some smaller libraries in parts of Calderdale deemed within reach of larger branches, and some historic buildings, including Clay house at West Vale, were announced in late 2020 as part of The Future Council proposals, examining which buildings the council might not need or afford to keep running.

The council invited expressions of interest in taking over the running and upkeep of buildings but otherwise they are open to sale.

Interested groups are in the process of taking on responsibility for a number of the buildings, for example, Heptonstall Museum, some through community asset transfers whereby the council retains ownership but the groups run and upkeep them – the groups, often voluntary, have to draw up business and operational plans for the buildings.

The Leeds-based auctioneers say the Hipperholme building offers 526.9 square metres (5,669 square feet) of space over three floors and a basement.

The prospectus says: “The prominent and historic Hipperholme Library building provided accommodation over ground and first floor together with full height basement and roof space storage areas, with an approximate floor area of 527 square metres.

"The building contains many of its original features including ornate stonework, stained glass windows, tiling and woodwork.