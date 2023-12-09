Calderdale Lighthouse: Kind-hearted Santa's helpers descend on Halifax's Piece Hall to wrap more than 2,000 gifts for those in need at Christmas
The little elves gave up their time for Calderdale Lighthouse who needed more than 2,000 presents wrapping to hand out to families in need this Christmas.
Meeting in the Spiegeltent which has been constructed in The Piece Hall for its festive shows, the volunteers spent several hours on Friday making sure all the presents that have been donated by generous residents and businesses were ready to be distributed.
Calderdale Lighthouse, who help vulnerable families all over Calderdale and beyond, thanked everyone who helped.
“Everywhere we looked at The Piece Hall we saw willing hands and huge hearts,” said the charity.
“Thank you sometimes doesn’t seem enough – but thank you.”
For more information about Calderdale Lighthouse and the support they give, visit https://calderdalelighthouse.com/