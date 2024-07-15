Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Calderdale Council is looking to create sites for gypsies, travellers and travelling showpeople – and it needs your help.

It says it wants to hear suggestions from residents about where these sites could be.

There is a national requirement for the council to prepare a ‘Gypsies and Travellers and Travelling Showpeople Development Plan Document’ to go alongside its Local Plan.

The aim is to help ensure that suitable, specific pitches are provided in sustainable locations to meet the needs of these communities.

Coun Scott Patient

And the council hopes to ensure there are opportunities for fulfilling employment, people can move around the borough and travel safely, sustainably and conveniently, the environment is protected and enhanced for future generations and the travelling community and existing residents can live in a peaceful and inclusive way.

No sites have been identified at this stage but people are being asked to have their say on the processes for how sites could be identified and assessed.

There is also an opportunity to suggest potential sites which might be appropriate.

The "call for sites” exercise will not determine whether a site should be allocated but will help to identify a potential pool of locations which will then be considered further through an assessment process.

People can share their thoughts at https://calderdale-consult.objective.co.uk/kse/event/38012and the consultation will run until 5pm on Friday, August 23.

Coun Scott Patient, Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for Climate Action and Housing, said: “We’re committed to reducing inequalities in Calderdale and ensuring that communities which can face particular disadvantage are able to easily access key services and facilities.

"Calderdale’s gypsy, traveller and travelling showpeople communities can often experience inequalities, such as with their health and access to local services.

“As part of the National Planning Policy Framework, we need to plan for the housing needs of all residents and this includes ensuring that sufficient sites are identified to support gypsy, traveller and travelling showpeople communities.

“We want people’s views to help us create a development plan document that will show how we’ll identify suitable sites in a sustainable way.

"This will balance the needs of all communities and protect the natural and built environment.”