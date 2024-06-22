Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Persuasion rather than compulsion has to be used to get housebuilders to develop the sort of homes Calderdale needs amidst a housing waiting list of around 8,500, councillors heard.

With no abundance of easy sites to build on, Calderdale Council has limited leverage over developers and while using tools it does have available also has to be persuasive, said officers.

Housing is a major issue in Calderdale, which has fallen behind in building the numbers of homes it is deemed are required to meet needs.

A lot of the borough’s housing stock is old and needs retrofitting to help householders reduce energy bills, while waiting lists for housing in Calderdale numbers around 8,500 – indicating it struggles to meet demand for rental accommodation.

The Local Plan has been developed to help shape responses to housing issues - including affordability and the types of homes, including for young families and older residents - but has been a controversial process.

Place scrutiny board councillors agreed a detailed review into a range of issues was needed and have made 10 recommendations they hope cabinet councillors will take up.

Recommendations include pressing banks to take rent payments into account when people are seeking a mortgage and close monitoring of homelessness trends.

Considering the working group’s report, councillors questioned how much leverage the council can have over developers wanting to build new homes.

Questions about homelessness, air b and bs and short terms lets, some serious issues with black mould in some privately rented homes and evictions were also asked by councillors.

Coun Dan Wood (Green, Northowram and Shelf) said it felt like the council could go in harder to get the sort of homes the borough needs built.

He asked if there was any legal way the council could force developers to build homes in line with what it wanted.

But the council’s strategic lead for housing and climate change, Heidi Waters, said many proposed sites for new homes in Calderdale were challenging to develop.