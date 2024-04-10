Jamie Boyle

Organiser Jamie Boyle was diagnosed with an incurable blood cancer in 2009 at the age of 29.

Jamie was told his life span with the condition would be 15 years but says he is mainly still here thanks to the support he has received from staff at the hospital.

"I want to say thank you to the staff on wards J87 and J88 and hopefully raise money for Friends of the Leeds Centre Leukaemia, Lymphoma and Myeloma," Jamie said.

"I nominated two of the nurses on the Bexley Wing for an Iris Award and they both won but I want to be able to thank the whole team.

"This charity has been funding vital equipment and support since 1979 and I felt it was time I gave something back before it's too late.

"Brighouse Town have been very supportive, I really can’t thank them enough.

"There will be a face painter on the day as well as a raffle and an auction a week before the game with some amazing prizes.

"If the weather is good there will also be a bar and a barbecue.

"Tickets will be £5 but free for NHS staff with a badge and for under 16s."