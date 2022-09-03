Calderdale man's book on life in local pubs to raise funds for British Heart Foundation

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Clifton parish councillor Rodney Cam has self-published the book called ‘The Landlord’s Son’, which details his upbringing in three public houses.

Rodney grew up with his parents, Jack and Joan Cam, his grandparents Bertie and Florrie Greaves and his younger brother Michael. Over the years, the family owned The Fisherman’s Hut in Cross Green, The Brown Cow in Whitkirk and The Red Lion in Wyke.

Rodney’s book explores life in the pubs between 1942 and 1967 and highlights the social changes he encountered, alongside his schooling and early employment.

The 79-year-old, who lives in Clifton, said: “Writing the book has been thoroughly enjoyable and given me the opportunity to reflect on my upbringing.

“It gives a light-hearted insight into how pubs were run at the time and how life was back in Yorkshire during the 1940s, 50s and 60s

“It’s been a working manuscript for several years, but I feel proud to have finally finished it. When I left school at the age of 16, I was written off as someone who wouldn’t make it, so to be able to share this book is a lifelong dream come true.”

Rodney, who is married to wife Janice, decided to pledge the books profits to the BHF after his experience of heart problems.

Rodney was 50-years-old when he required a quadruple heart bypass after being diagnosed with coronary heart disease. Then, in 2008, doctors discovered an issue with his heart rhythm and he was fitted with an ICD. This is a small device that has been surgically implanted into his chest which detects and corrects life-threatening heart rhythms.

“Just before my bypass, I was undergoing a lot of stress and so I had put any ill health down to that,” said the grandfather of five.

“It was only thanks to the excellent diagnosis and treatment at Leeds General Infirmary that I survived.

“In 2019 my heart went into a life-threatening rhythm that could have caused a cardiac arrest. The ICD was able to send an electric shock to restore my heart’s rhythm, which helped save my life.

“My treatment is all down to the advances in medical research and that’s why I’m delighted that my book is raising funds to help support the BHF’s life saving work.”

The BHF funds ground-breaking research into all heart and circulatory conditions, including heart attack, stroke and vascular dementia, and their risk factors like high blood pressure and diabetes.

In Yorkshire alone, around 690,000 people are living with heart and circulatory diseases. Every 40 minutes, someone in the county sadly dies from one of these conditions.

Jodie Shepherd, BHF’s Area Fundraising Manager, said: “Rodney has such an incredible backstory, and we are so honoured that he has chosen to raise funds for the BHF through the sale of his book.