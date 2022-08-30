Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The team of eight from Unmasked Mental Health, based in Halifax, will ride the 151 miles from Blackpool to Whitby on Friday.

They hope to complete the task in just 24 hours.

Money raised will go to Unmasked Mental Health, which provides mental health support in Calderdale and across the UK via support groups, an app, workplace mental health training, school workshops and a subsidised counselling service.

Doug Dennison and Logan Smith from Unmasked Mental Health

The riders taking part include the charity’s founders Logan Smith and Doug Dennison.

Logan said Unmasked Mental Health has helped thousands of people since starting three years ago.

"Every penny raised in our fundraising events goes directly back into Unmasked Mental Health to help us to continue to deliver our life-saving services for not only women and men across the UK but now children too,” he said.