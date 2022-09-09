Calderdale mourns the death of Queen Elizabeth II as borough pays tribute

Calder Valley MP Craig Whittaker said: “I am extremely saddened to hear the news that Her Majesty The Queen has died.I was honoured to serve the Queen in my time as Vice Chamberlain of HM Household a few years ago. “What a truly wonderful woman our Queen was. She dedicated her entire life to serving her country. She was loved, admired and respected by the nation and throughout the Commonwealth and the world. Simply inspirational. “The nation will feel a profound sense of loss as we mourn a monarch who has always been a symbol of stability and certainty. “My thoughts and prayers are with The Royal Family. Rest in peace, Your Majesty.”