Calderdale mourns the death of Queen Elizabeth II as borough pays tribute
Last updated: Friday, 09 September, 2022, 09:49
Calderdale College pays tribute
Tribute from Lord Lieutenant of West Yorkshire
Ed Anderson, Lord Lieutenant of West Yorkshire said: “Expressing great sadness, on behalf of all citizens of West Yorkshire, at the death of our Queen. We give thanks for her long reign and her wonderful record of service over so many decades. Deepest sympathies to the whole Royal Family.”
Halifax MP pays tribute
Tribute from Calderdale Council
Calder Valley MP pays tribute
Calder Valley MP Craig Whittaker said: “I am extremely saddened to hear the news that Her Majesty The Queen has died.I was honoured to serve the Queen in my time as Vice Chamberlain of HM Household a few years ago. “What a truly wonderful woman our Queen was. She dedicated her entire life to serving her country. She was loved, admired and respected by the nation and throughout the Commonwealth and the world. Simply inspirational. “The nation will feel a profound sense of loss as we mourn a monarch who has always been a symbol of stability and certainty. “My thoughts and prayers are with The Royal Family. Rest in peace, Your Majesty.”
Looking back at pictures from when the Queen visited Halifax back in 2004
Following the announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth II we’re remembering the most recent time she came to Halifax.
Calderdale in mourning as Buckingham Palace announce Queen's death
Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has passed away at Balmoral, surrounded by her family.