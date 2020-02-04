Calderdale neighbours celebrate lottery win

Two people in Todmorden have plenty to celebrate after winning £1,000 each thanks to their lucky postcode.

The Water Street neighbours netted the windfall when the OL14 postcode was announced as a Daily Prize winner with People’s Postcode Lottery.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson sent his congratulations to the winners.

He said: “What a way to start the week! I’m sure this news has really made the day for our winners in Todmorden.”

A minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised over £500 million to date for thousands of good causes in Britain and beyond.

This draw was promoted by the Oxfam which has received over £8.4 million in funding from the players of People’s Postcode Lottery. Oxfam is global movement of people who work together to combat the injustice of poverty.

Many good causes close to the winners have also benefitted from players’ support, and local charities can apply for funding now.

For more information on People’s Postcode Lottery, please visit www.postcodelottery.co.uk.

