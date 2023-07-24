Calderdale parish thrilled to welcome new priest Rev Tommy Daglish
Sowerby Bridge is to welcome a new priest.
Rev Tommy Daglish will leave his current curacy in Durham to lead Christ Church.
Peter Henry, Christ Church church warden, said: "We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Rev Tommy Daglish.
"His passion for ministry and dedication to the community were evident throughout the selection process.
"We are confident that his presence will bring a renewed sense of faith, and spiritual growth to our parish."
The licensing of Rev Daglish will be held at 7.30pm on Friday, September 1.