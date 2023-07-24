Rev Tommy Daglish will leave his current curacy in Durham to lead Christ Church.

Peter Henry, Christ Church church warden, said: "We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Rev Tommy Daglish.

"His passion for ministry and dedication to the community were evident throughout the selection process.

Rev Tommy Daglish with his wife Donna and their two children, Mai and Tabitha.

"We are confident that his presence will bring a renewed sense of faith, and spiritual growth to our parish."