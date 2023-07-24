News you can trust since 1853
Calderdale parish thrilled to welcome new priest Rev Tommy Daglish

Sowerby Bridge is to welcome a new priest.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 24th Jul 2023, 11:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 11:39 BST

Rev Tommy Daglish will leave his current curacy in Durham to lead Christ Church.

Peter Henry, Christ Church church warden, said: "We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Rev Tommy Daglish.

"His passion for ministry and dedication to the community were evident throughout the selection process.

Rev Tommy Daglish with his wife Donna and their two children, Mai and Tabitha.Rev Tommy Daglish with his wife Donna and their two children, Mai and Tabitha.
"We are confident that his presence will bring a renewed sense of faith, and spiritual growth to our parish."

The licensing of Rev Daglish will be held at 7.30pm on Friday, September 1.

Related topics:CalderdaleSowerby BridgeDurham