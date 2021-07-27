Calderdale Parkruns return for first time since Covid-19 pandemic began

Shroggs Park in Halifax, Wellholme Park in Brighouse and Centre Vale Park in Todmorden welcomed participants to the 5k event which was the first event held using Parkrun’s COVID-19 framework, new guidelines to support events teams to make their runs as safe as possible.

Brighouse Event Director, Brian McCartan, said: “We had 203 finishers who clocked times between 46 minutes and a new course record just under 16 minutes.

“It was genuinely lovely to get that community of people back together and we can’t wait to see it begin to grow again.

"It’s an incredibly important time to get parkrun going again. Globally, parkrun events directly enable millions of hours of socially focussed outdoor activity for runners, walkers and volunteers.

"It has also been shown that following participation in parkrun events, participants are more likely to increase activity levels in other areas of their lives. The emphasis at parkrun is always on participation, a 20 minute 5k is just as far as a 50 minute 5k, and for us the slower the average time for our event gets the better.

"It means we’re getting people to join in and helping to create the healthier, happier place we want to be."

