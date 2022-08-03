The Government's Levelling Up Parks Fund is aimed at helping residents better enjoy local outdoor spaces and support tree planting in public spaces.

Calderdale is one of eight areas across Yorkshire and Humber to receive funding.

In England, the funding will be given to local authorities for parks, formal greens, and community gardens and can be used to build new spaces or revamp existing areas.

The money is for parks and green spaces

A total of 85 areas will receive a share of the £9m funding.

MP for the Calder Valley Craig Whittaker said: "Parks and green spaces in Calder Valley provide a peaceful space for people to relax, exercise, and socialise, but some of these spaces are in need of a revamp.

“Therefore, I am delighted that Calderdale Council has been awarded a share of the £9 million Levelling Up Parks Fund to improve our local green spaces.

“Thanks to this investment from the Conservative Government, people of all ages will be able to better enjoy the parks and public spaces in our area, while restoring pride in our community.”

Calder Valley MP Craig Whittaker

Levelling Up Secretary Greg Clark said: “Parks and green spaces are at the heart of our communities, providing sanctuary from the bustling streets of our towns and cities and spaces for people to relax and come together.

“Over the past few years, the importance of spending time with loved ones and getting outdoors has become even more apparent, and this latest Government funding will help people living in urban areas do just that.