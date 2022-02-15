Calderdale people and businesses in the running for 'best in Yorkshire' awards

The awards - searching for "the best of the best" in Yorkshire has announced its nominees.

They include Halifax fundraiser Ben Moorhouse, who has been put forward in two categories - Inspirational Individual of the Year and Local Fundraiser of the Year.

Ben is the trustee of The Kallipateira Moorhouse Foundation - created after the stillbirth of his daughter to support parents whose babies have died and raise funds for the Tommys rainbow clinic and research centre in Manchester.

Melanie and James Thompson from Pride and Provenance in Halifax

"I am very proud to be nominated in honour of our daughter, Kallipateira," Ben said. "I do not do what I do to win awards.

"This is a fantastic opportunity for further awareness of the subject of stillbirth. I ask everyone who reads this to please vote. It takes only 60 seconds and costs absolutely nothing."

He also asked people to vote for Poppy Tia-Booth, also from Halifax, who has been nominated for Young Achiever of the Year.

The Nick Smith Foundation, created in memory of the Lightcliffe dad, has been nominated for the Rob Burrow Award, celebrating people and organisations that have contributed to the MND Association. It's founder, Stephen Naylor, has also been nominated for Volunteer of the Year.

Halifax's Henry Collett, who saved his dad's life using CPR, has been put forward for the Kate Granger Award for Outstanding Contribution.

Adrian Woods, from Halifax and Bradford, is in the running for the Inspirational Individual of the Year; Unmasked Mental Health has been nominated for Volunteer of the Year; and Louisa Hudson from Halifax has been put forward for Covid Hero of the Year.

Calderdale businesses nominated for Independent Business of the Year are Angelcare UK Ltd, Hudson Belle, Just Gaia, Loafers Vinyl and Coffee, Mark Duffy Football School, and Pride and Provenance.

Pride and Provenance co-owner James Thompson has also been nominated for Businessman of the Year and Pride and Provenance is being considered for Customer Service Award.

The Hypnotherapy Hut in Halifax is in the running for New Starter Business of the Year, and Natalie Denby, of Just Gaia in Halifax, has been nominate for Businesswoman of the Year.

The awards take place on May 6 at Elland Road.