Gerry Slade specialises in the portraiture of horses and dogs, and it is one of these images that has been chosen to represent his country.

The World Photographic Cup was founded in 2013 as a cooperative effort by The Federation of European Photographers (FEEP) and Professional Photographers of America (PPA).

The chosen piece was the result of a collaboration with The Countess Bathurst of Cirencester Park, to create a breath-taking calendar as part of the launch of her new animal charity, the National Foundation for Retired Service Animals (NFRSA).

The Countess Bathurst was High Sheriff of Gloucestershire 2016/17 and as a result of her time spent with the emergency services, specifically the dog and horse sections, and after discovering the dogs and horses were no longer supported after their retirement, she resolved to do something to help.

Gerry, who now lives in Huddersfield, has been around animals for as long as he can remember and has a particular interest in working dogs. He has trained and worked numerous dogs throughout his life, and currently has a high energy Malinois and a retired police dog as his companions.

It was this love of animals that encouraged him to reach out to The Countess, and the result has been the production of a calendar.

Lady Bathurst said: “Gerry doesn’t do just ‘portraits’ - he has a special gift which is to read his subject with real emotion and atmosphere. He has a unique eye and captures the inner character of every animal, as well as their outward beauty with stunning lighting and atmosphere.

"While the surroundings are of paramount importance, Gerry sees right into the soul of his sitter, and he has the ability to be able to tell their story through his lens, enhancing the background with stunning lighting, yet bringing the eye directly to where it needs to be.”

The image selected for The World Photographic Cup is one that was taken during the shooting of the calendar and Gerry knew immediately it was extremely special. While currently embargoed by the WPC due to competition rules, both Lady Bathurst and Gerry are thrilled it has all come about through this charitable work.Gerry said: “It is a huge honour to be selected to be a part of Team GB in this prestigious competition. The portrait that has been selected is not only dramatic, and even slightly startling, but it also depicts our brave and fearless working animals within our emergency services, and the work they do to keep us safe.

"I am incredibly proud to be able to tell that story to the world.”

Aside from dedicating his creativity and time to create the calendar, Gerry is donating all proceeds to the NFRSA. The 2023 calendar is available to purchase online at https://www.nfrsa.org.uk/shop/

