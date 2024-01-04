Calderdale planning applications: Bid goes in to build homes on Halifax car park

A developer wants to build a new terrace of homes on a car park on a Halifax street.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Irecyc Ltd has applied to Calderdale Council to build four terraced three storey homes as well as a detached two storey unit, with associated parking and landscaping works on the car park on Fern Street at Boothtown.

The outline plans have met with objections from neighbours whose concerns include a lack of parking for the new homes, increased traffic levels on an already busy road, disruption during construction, potential impact on the light and privacy of existing homes, and worries about potential flooding issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A drainage report by Reports4Planning argues that a combination of sustainable drainage systems will reduce risk of surface water flooding within and outside of the development site.