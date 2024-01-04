Calderdale planning applications: Bid goes in to build homes on Halifax car park
Irecyc Ltd has applied to Calderdale Council to build four terraced three storey homes as well as a detached two storey unit, with associated parking and landscaping works on the car park on Fern Street at Boothtown.
The outline plans have met with objections from neighbours whose concerns include a lack of parking for the new homes, increased traffic levels on an already busy road, disruption during construction, potential impact on the light and privacy of existing homes, and worries about potential flooding issues.
A drainage report by Reports4Planning argues that a combination of sustainable drainage systems will reduce risk of surface water flooding within and outside of the development site.
The Gov.uk website for surface water flooding indicates that the site is in Flood Zone One, and there is no risk of surface water flooding, say Reports4Planning.