Up to 30 new homes could be built in a Calderdale village if planning permission is granted.

Joe Bottomley Ventures wants to build the homes at the 1.1 hectare site of what was Clough Mills on Halifax Road in Shelf before they were destroyed by fire 18 years ago.

The company has applied to Calderdale Council seeking initial approval.

The application - number 23/01125/OUT – is for outline permission establishing principle of development and access.

Joe Bottomley Ventures wants to build the homes at the former Clough Mills at Halifax Road, Shelf. Picture: Google

The site is broadly triangular in shape, comprising vacant land which is currently modified grassland, say supporting statements prepared by Savills and submitted with the application.

Further supporting documents prepared by architects AEW say a mix of 12 homes in a terrace, 15 semi-detached or terraced homes, and three detached homes are proposed for the site.

The 30 dwellings would be arranged to allow for a route through the site, with the addition of a turning point which could be used by refuse vehicles.

Green spaces have been retained and maximised to reduce the development’s impact on the local ecology and “to improve quality of space for residents,” says AEW.

Properties would have two parking spaces each, with the exception of one of the detached homes and 10 of the terraced homes which would share parking space outside of the curtilage, say the statements.