A family’s request to demolish a cottage in Halifax and build a new home has been given the go-ahead.

Calderdale planning councillors approved Mrs V Jackson’s application to make the changes at Siddal Wells Cottage on Siddal Top Lane in Siddal.

Councillors heard the property had been in Mrs Jackson’s family’s ownership since 1955.

The original structure had suffered damage over time and building the new home was proposed.

Halifax Town Hall

Planning officers were satisfied the plans were appropriate and would not affect the green belt setting.

Neither had any objections been received over the application but it had to come before councillors for determination as a statutory consultee had objected to the proposals, Calderdale Council’s planning committee heard.

This was the council’s highways department.

Highways officers said concerns included the surface of the road and a lack of passing places.

Nick Willock, agent for the applicant, said the proposal was for a high quality in development fully in keeping with the area, taking up a smaller footprint than previous buildings.

Siddal Top Lane was a public highway maintained by the council was not in the control of the applicant.

It only served two homes, there had been a lack of issues – the proposal would not add “significant” extra traffic and may result in less than some previous uses of the site which had seen Land Rovers, tractors and flatback wagons use the site, said Mr Willock.