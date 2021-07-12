Calderdale police issue new appeal in fatal Halifax crash involving bus and car

The Major Collision and Enquiry Team (MCET) would particularly like to speak to persons who on social media have described witnessing the incident on Godley Lane but have not contacted the police.

Officers are continuing to investigate the collision which took place at around 7:35pm on Wednesday, July 7 on Godley Lane in the Stump Cross area, and can now name the victim.

Travis Smith, 20, from Halifax sadly died after a black Audi A3 he was in collided with a double decker bus.

Travis Smith, 20, from Halifax sadly died after a black Audi A3 he was in collided with a double decker bus.

The Audi had been travelling away from Halifax, towards Bradford and the bus had been heading in the opposite direction.

Detective Sergeant Fiona Allan of MCET, said: “This has been a dreadful incident in which a young man has lost his life and specialist officers have been working with his family to support them.

“We are continuing investigate this collision which has resulted in Travis’s death and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

“In particular we would really like to speak to persons who have commented on social media about witnessing the collision but have not yet spoken with us.

“Your information could be really important so please get in touch.

“Anyone who has information or dash cam footage that may assist with enquiries is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team on 101 referencing police log 1566 of July 7.”