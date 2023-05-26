Calderdale pool staff rush to help with defibrillator after child suffers seizure
Two workers from a Calderdale pool rushed to the rescue after a child suffered a seizure.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 26th May 2023, 18:29 BST- 1 min read
George Varley and Jamie Booth, who both work at Brighouse Swimming Pool, raced to help when the team at nearby Wellholme Park Children’s Centre made a plea for the pool’s defibrillator.
Although equipment was not used, the pair helped care for the child until emergency services arrived.
The pool said: “Fortunately it transpired that no CPR or defibrillation were needed but their incident management skills were put to good use keeping all concerned calm. Well done to both staff.”