Calderdale pool staff rush to help with defibrillator after child suffers seizure

George Varley and Jamie Booth, who both work at Brighouse Swimming Pool, raced to help when the team at nearby Wellholme Park Children’s Centre made a plea for the pool’s defibrillator.

Although equipment was not used, the pair helped care for the child until emergency services arrived.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pool said: “Fortunately it transpired that no CPR or defibrillation were needed but their incident management skills were put to good use keeping all concerned calm. Well done to both staff.”