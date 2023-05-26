News you can trust since 1853
Calderdale pool staff rush to help with defibrillator after child suffers seizure

Two workers from a Calderdale pool rushed to the rescue after a child suffered a seizure.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 26th May 2023, 18:29 BST- 1 min read

George Varley and Jamie Booth, who both work at Brighouse Swimming Pool, raced to help when the team at nearby Wellholme Park Children’s Centre made a plea for the pool’s defibrillator.

Although equipment was not used, the pair helped care for the child until emergency services arrived.

The pool said: “Fortunately it transpired that no CPR or defibrillation were needed but their incident management skills were put to good use keeping all concerned calm. Well done to both staff.”

Jamie Booth and George Varley rushed to helpJamie Booth and George Varley rushed to help
