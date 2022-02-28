Calderdale Pride announces return date and venue hosting the event

Calderdale Pride will be making a triumphant return this year.

By Ian Hirst
Monday, 28th February 2022, 1:57 pm
Updated Monday, 28th February 2022, 1:58 pm

Organisers have announced that the event will take place at the Piece Hall on Saturday September 3.

A spokesperson said: "We cannot wait to see you all come together once again and turn this iconic venue Rainbow!

"As always this will be a free event and inclusive for all of our community."

The Calderdale Pride event in 2019.

Last year's event was postponed for a second year due to the pandemic and organisers unable to fund raise for the event.

The last Calderdale Pride event took place in 2019.

The free and inclusive event took place in the heart of Halifax town centre, with the main stage at the top of Russell Street.

