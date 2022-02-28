Calderdale Pride announces return date and venue hosting the event
Calderdale Pride will be making a triumphant return this year.
Organisers have announced that the event will take place at the Piece Hall on Saturday September 3.
A spokesperson said: "We cannot wait to see you all come together once again and turn this iconic venue Rainbow!
"As always this will be a free event and inclusive for all of our community."
Last year's event was postponed for a second year due to the pandemic and organisers unable to fund raise for the event.
The last Calderdale Pride event took place in 2019.
The free and inclusive event took place in the heart of Halifax town centre, with the main stage at the top of Russell Street.