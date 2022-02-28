Calderdale Pride announces return date and venue hosting the event

Organisers have announced that the event will take place at the Piece Hall on Saturday September 3.

A spokesperson said: "We cannot wait to see you all come together once again and turn this iconic venue Rainbow!

"As always this will be a free event and inclusive for all of our community."

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Calderdale Pride event in 2019.

Last year's event was postponed for a second year due to the pandemic and organisers unable to fund raise for the event.

The last Calderdale Pride event took place in 2019.