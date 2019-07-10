Calderdale pub reopens after car crashes into building

Hard work by a Calderdale pub team saw it reopen after a car crashed into the side of its building.

The incident happened on Denholme Gate Road on July 2 at the Hare and Hounds pub.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said officers were called at 9.32am to a report a car had been in collision with the side of a building.

The driver of the vehicle, a man in his 50s, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Lee Marshall, owner of the pub said the crash to the gable end of the property where the toilets are situated.

At the time Mr Marshall said there were concerns over the safety of the structure.

"It's not just the damage caused by the car but it has put stress on other parts of the building, " said Mr Marshall last week.

However, thanks to the dedication and work of everyone involved the pub was able to reopen on July 4.

A structural engineer visited the pub and gave the all clear for the ladies toilets to be used and it was just a case of sourcing a toilet block for the gentleman.

"It’s been one hell of a week with the incident to our gable end. Non stop phone calls, running around sorting toilets out so we could open, talking to builders, the council, it’s been massively draining.

"A massive thanks to Calder Cabins for supplying us with a great toilet block within 24hrs.

"The Hare maintenance team for rallying around plumbing painting etc and the hospitality team for smashing 80 covers all day.

"It felt like headless chickens but we did it and have gents toilets, even better they are close to the garden so no need to have to walk into the pub on a sunny day."