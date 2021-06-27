Calderdale rescue volunteers called twice in one day to help walkers

The rescue team helped a man at Hardcastle Crags and a woman in Greetland. Photo by Calder Valley Search and Rescue Team.

Their first call out came at 8.12am to assist paramedics with a man who had fallen in shallow water while out walking at Hardcastle Crags near Hebden Bridge.

The volunteers provided pain relief and initial medical care and then, with help from firefighters and the Hazardous Area Response Team, lifted the man from the water and carried him on a stretcher to a waiting ambulance.

Later the same day - at 2.57pm - they were called to Greetland where a woman had fallen while walking near Turbury Road.

Paramedics were first on the scene and provided initial medical care and pain relief. When Calderdale Valley Search and Rescue Team arrived, they carried her on a stretcher to a waiting ambulance.