Calderdale resident celebrates her 100th birthday

Margaret Elsie Pitchforth marked her 100th birthday on February 26.

Elsie was born in Halton Village, Cheshire and had three brothers and four sisters.

She met her husband Ben when he was posted nearby during the war.

Elsie celebrated her 100th birthday at Woodfield Grange Care Home

After the war they settled in Holywell Green and in 1947 they moved to Jagger Green where she lived until 2018.

From leaving school she worked in the Post Office and later, when living at Jagger Green she worked at John Shaws Mill, Holywell Green.

She enjoyed village life and loved her garden and cooking.