Calderdale resident Pritum says a banana a day is secret to a long and healthy life as she celebrates her 108th birthday
Calderdale resident Pritum Kaur has celebrated her 108th birthday.
Thursday, 9th September 2021, 11:05 am
She was born in India in 1913. Her mother died when Pritum was nine-years-old, leaving her father to raise her and her two sisters.
Pritum married an Indian soldier when she was 16 before moving to Canada with her two daughters and her son after her husband died.
She moved to the UK in 1996 to be close to her son, 13 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.
Pritum has lived at Woodfield Grange Care Home four years and remains strong and healthy, having fought Covid twice, and says the secret to a long and healthy life is eating a banana a day.