Calderdale resident Pritum says a banana a day is secret to a long and healthy life as she celebrates her 108th birthday

Pritum with her cake and a member of staff from her care home

She was born in India in 1913. Her mother died when Pritum was nine-years-old, leaving her father to raise her and her two sisters.

Pritum married an Indian soldier when she was 16 before moving to Canada with her two daughters and her son after her husband died.

She moved to the UK in 1996 to be close to her son, 13 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.