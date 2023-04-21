News you can trust since 1853
Calderdale residents told not to worry as memorial bench is removed from spot for refurbishment

A memorial bench has been removed from its spot but residents have been told not to worry as it has been removed for refurbishment and will return soon.

By Abigail Kellett
Published 21st Apr 2023, 10:15 BST- 1 min read

The seat, which is located along the canal bank behind Todmorden Library, is in memory to Matthew Daniel Wood.

Matthew’s dad Geoff Wood has said that the works shouldn’t take more than three weeks with it the slats being replaced with new timber and the metal work shot blasted and powder coated.

The bench is located along the canal bank behind Todmorden LibraryThe bench is located along the canal bank behind Todmorden Library
