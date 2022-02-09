Calderdale Rotarians help good causes by distributing hair products

Rotarians throughout Calderdale ran, yet again, a very successful Community Shoebox Appeal during December 2021, its tenth year.

They have reported that nearly 2,100 filled Christmas shoeboxes had been distributed to some 22 charities within Calderdale, from Todmorden through to Brighouse.

All the charities and good causes were delighted that Rotary was once again able to provide support to their end users.

Emma Leigh Quinn, the coordinator of the Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS charity, with Rotarian Bryan Harkness

Not long before the end of the appeal, Rotary was contacted by one of its school supporters, The Crossley Heath School, Halifax.

Rotarians were informed by the school that a company in Bradford, the Mibelle Group, had heard of the wonderful appeal Rotary was successfully running and asked if they could make a gift some of their products to the charitable organizations.

The Mibelle Group manufacture and retail personal beauty products.

Bryan Harkness on behalf of the clubs readily said ‘yes’, but was then amazed when dozens of large boxes arrived into Santa’s now empty Grotto.

The company sent over one of their hair product ranges, with five products making up the set to be sent to good causes.

"Because of the timing of the gift to the Christmas appeal, it was decided that distribution would take place after Christmas" said Rotarian Bryan.

"All the charities who had received previously filled shoeboxes were communicated with and asked how many sets they might like for their own end users, to be given out free of charge early in the New Year.

"Rotary had a good response and were able to distribute the majority of the hair products during the month of January."

As there were some sets left the Rotarians were given the go-ahead to distribute the rest to hard-working nurses and staff at Calderdale Royal Hospital and the ambulance service.

The company were enthusiastic that this take place and the photograph shows just two packs of the products ‘made up’ being delivered, held by Emma Leigh Quinn, the coordinator of the Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS charity, along with Bryan Harkness, Rotary’s appeals coordinator.