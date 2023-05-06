The Big Hospital Walk will see people walk the 10km from the Halifax hospital to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary on Sunday, July 9.

Money raised will go to Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Charity.

The route will take walkers through some beautiful countryside, taking the scenic yet rather hilly route from Salterhebble, through West Vale, Holywell Green, and Lindley.

Some of the team from Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust

Brendan Brown, Chief Executive of Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust, said “We are delighted to be celebrating 75 years of our amazing NHS by supporting our NHS Charity's Big Hospital Walk. Put your best foot forward and join in!"

Emma Kovaleski, the charity’s manager, added: “The Big Hospital walk is a perfect opportunity to bring together your friends, family members, colleagues and communities in celebration and honour of the incredible NHS services provided by Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust.

"The charity walk will not only be a wonderful commemorative occasion but it will help raise funds for our NHS Charity so we can continue to provide those all-important extras that enhance patient experience and colleague wellbeing.”

Eddie Parker, Project Manager of IHP, who have sponsored the event, said: “The Vinci Building Team are delighted that we have been given the opportunity to support the charity with their Big Hospital Walk on the 75th anniversary of the NHS. Good luck to everyone involved.”