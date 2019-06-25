Calderdale Safeguarding Week focuses on domestic violence, dementia and human trafficking

This week is Safeguarding Week and activities have been planned across Calderdale by West Yorkshire Police to highlight work being done in the borough.

From June 24 to 28, officers from Calderdale will be providing a series of workshops and targeted enforcement activity, looking at a different theme of Safeguarding each day.

The themes are domestic violence, human trafficking, child exploitation, county lines, dementia, knife crime and cyber-crime.

Read: Music lovers set to flock to Halifax’s Piece Hall this weekend

There will also be advice given on how to stay safe and how you can protect yourself from crime on a night out or while using public transport.

Police Sergeant Anna Law said: “Safeguarding Week is an opportunity for the police and our partners to highlight what we are doing and what the public can do to safeguard our communities.

“Our priority is, and will always be, keeping our communities safe. The week of action gives a flavour of the work we do on a day-to-day basis to ensure that happens.

“We would urge anyone who has been a victim of domestic or sexual abuse, cyber-crime, or has been exploited to carry out criminal activity to report it to police.

Read: Hundreds of Calderdale children miss out on first-choice secondary school

“You will be listened to, taken seriously and supported by officers and professionals with experience of dealing with these kinds of offences.

“Likewise, if you have suspicions someone in your area may be being trafficked or you need support from us or our partners around dementia, please do not hesitate to contact police.”

Officers will be visiting schools and events across the district to relay the message, ‘Safeguarding is everyone’s business’ and highlight ways the public can support the week of action.

For more information on the signs to look out for please visit the West Yorkshire Police website.

If you witness something suspicious or concerning a young person or vulnerable person that doesn’t feel right, please report your concerns to police or anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Reports of modern day slavery can also be made to the Modern Day Slavery Helpline on 08000 121 700.

Read: Events taking place across borough for Calderdale Safeguarding Week