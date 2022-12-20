Calderdale schools sprinkle some Christmas magic on Overgate Hospice by taking part in Reindeer Run

Schools in Calderdale sprinkled some Christmas magic on Calderdale’s only adult hospice by putting on their antlers and noses on their Reindeer Run for Overgate.

Over 9,500 children took part from 50 schools and nurseries one of the biggest participation event the hospice has ever had.

The Reindeer Run involves schools or nurseries taking on the sponsored walk or run at a time and date to suit them all the while dressed in antlers and red noses supplied by the Hospice.

Mark Sharp, Headteacher at Cross Lane school said: “One of our school’s core values is ‘community’ and with Overgate being just a stone’s throw away from our school, as well as our desire to help charities raise awareness.

“The children and adults look forward to the Reindeer Run every year as it brings the whole community together during the festive season: a time for love, togetherness and hope. We feel so strongly about our children valuing the importance of helping others and appreciating the need to support their local community – the Reindeer Run provides us with the fitting opportunity to remind all of our school members that they are loved, respected and valued in our community.

“It is important that the children know where the hospice is and so every year, we walk them to Overgate. Seeing the smiling, positive faces of Overgate’s staff as the whole school enters the grounds is priceless – the children love wearing their antlers and red noses. The visit always creates a magical ‘buzz’ that the children will remember, and it always leaves us all feeling incredibly proud."

Nikki Scholey Community Fundraiser said: “We know it’s been a very difficult time for schools and their families but we have been blown away by the support it’s been incredible and we cannot thank the schools, pupils and their families enough for their support. The children were able to have some fun and It means we can continue to offer the care and support to the people in our community that really need it.”

